Butker made three of his four field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point attempts Monday against the Redskins.

With Cairo Santos gone, Butker stepped in seamlessly after spending the first three weeks of the season on the Panthers' practice squad. After missing his first field-goal attempt, he recovered to make his final three -- including a game-winner with four seconds left. He should have plenty of opportunities to back the effort up playing for a Chiefs team with an explosive offense.