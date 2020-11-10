Butker tallied two field goals and three extra points Sunday versus the Panthers.
On the downside of Butker's stat line is that he misfired on a pair of kicks, so there were potential points left off the board yet again. The fourth-year kicker missed from inside of 50 yards just once all of last season but has already done so twice and has missed six extra-point attempts after knocking home 45 of 48 in 2019. While both present a mild concern, it's not enough of an issue at this point to worry about his job security.