Butker connected on his two field-goal attempts and all four of his extra-point attempts in Thursday's opener versus the Texans.
Butker didn't face any particularly challenging kicks to open the 2020 season, but he seems well on his way to another solid showing fueled by an explosive Kansas City offense.
