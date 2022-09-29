Butker (ankle) is still sore, and "it's going to come down right to the end, as to who is going to be up and who is going to be down," according to special teams coordinator, Dave Toub, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

Butker took the field for practice Wednesday for the first time in well over a week, but he's still a very firm questionable for Sunday's contest with the Buccaneers. His practice status for Thursday will likely help shed some light on his availability for Week 4, although it sounds like a decision may not come until closer to Sunday night. However, if practice-squad kicker Matthew Wright is elevated to the active roster Saturday, it would be a strong sign that Butker will likely sit.