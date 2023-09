Butker made all five of his extra-point tries and connected on both of his field-goal attempts in Sunday's 41-10 win over the Bears.

Butker has yet to miss this season, and with makes from 41 and 38 yards out in Week 3, he is now 5-for-5 on the year on FGAs, while also climbing to 9-for-9 on PATs. Next up for Butker is the Jets in Week 4.