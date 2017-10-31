Butker knocked home each of his five field-goal attempts and added two extra points Monday against the Broncos.

Butker continues to impress in the kicking game for the Chiefs, converting all 15 of his attempts in the past four weeks. He hasn't had fewer than two field-goal attempts in any game since signing with the Chiefs prior to Week 4 against Washington. He should have a decent chance at keeping that streak alive in Week 9 against a Cowboys defense allowing 23 points per contest.