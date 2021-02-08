Butker connected on all three of his field-goal attempts during Sunday's Super Bowl LV loss to the Buccaneers.
Butker did his best to reward the Chiefs' drives into Tampa Bay territory, connecting on two field goals from 49-plus yards out on football's biggest stage. Unfortunately, Butker's first-quarter field goal to open the scoring was the only time Kansas City held the lead all night. He closed out the postseason 7-for-8 on field goals and 6-for-7 on extra-point tries. Butker remains under contract through the 2024 season and figures to be one of the top fantasy kicking options again next season.
