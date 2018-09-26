Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Tallies eight points
Butker converted a 37-yard field goal on his lone attempt and made all five of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 38-27 win over the 49ers.
Butker has racked up more extra points (16) than any kicker so far, benefitting from a Chiefs offense that's been unstoppable through three weeks. Should it become less efficient, however, Butker could rack up more points through field-goal attempts, as he's been limited to two such opportunities this season. On the whole, though, his team's success has translated into a fine start.
