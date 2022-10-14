Butker doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against the Bills.
As expected, Butker will be available in Week 6 for the first time since spraining his ankle in the season opener. The Chiefs scored 42 points in an overtime win the last time these teams met, so Butker should get plenty of opportunities during his first game back following a four-game absence.
More News
-
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Practices fully, should play Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Should return Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Logs limited practice Wednesday•
-
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Will practice Wednesday•
-
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Out once again•
-
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Doesn't practice Friday•