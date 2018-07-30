Butker, who missed a key field-goal attempt during the Chiefs' playoff loss to Tennessee, won't let the mistake bother him mentally as the 2018 season approaches, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

Butker enjoyed a wildly successful first year in the league, needing only 13 games to set an NFL record for field goals (38) by a rookie. He missed just four kicks throughout the entire regular season, but couldn't connect on a 48-yarder during the Chiefs' one-point loss to the Titans in the wild-card round. The second-year kicker has displayed confidence throughout training camp and says he won't let that miss haunt him as he prepares to continue his success in 2018. Butker will have a hard time matching last year's per-game kicking workload, but he nonetheless makes for a worthy target toward the end of fantasy drafts.