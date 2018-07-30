Butker, who missed a key field-goal attempt during the Chiefs' 2017 Wild Card loss, won't let the mistake bother him mentally as the 2018 season approaches, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

Butker enjoyed a wildly successful first year in the league as he converted 38 field goals, which set the NFL record for made field-goal attempts by a rookie. He missed just four kicks throughout the entire regular season, but couldn't connect on a 48-yarder during the Chiefs' one-point loss to the Titans in the Wild Card round. The second-year kicker has displayed confidence throughout training camp and won't let that miss haunt him as he prepares to continue his success in 2018.