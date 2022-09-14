Butker (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Chargers.

Butker sprained the ankle on his non-kicking leg during KC's season-opening win over the Cardinals this past Sunday. In his absence, the Chiefs are expected to use former Jet Matt Ammendola as their kicker, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. While he lacks Butker's experience or reliability, Ammendola does benefit from being attached to one of the top offenses in football, making him a viable-but-somewhat-risky Week 2 fantasy option.