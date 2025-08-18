Brown (ankle/foot) has resumed practicing, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Per Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com, Brown did a little work Sunday and will do a bit more Monday, which suggests that the wideout is being eased back in after missing time. In terms of the chances of Brown seeing any action in Friday's preseason finale, Nate Taylor of ESPN.com notes that coach Andy Reid said, "we'll see how he progresses through this thing. It's not a matter of want. He wants to do it. He's taking it slow and we don't want any setbacks."