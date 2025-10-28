Brown was unable to reel in his lone target during Monday's 28-7 win against the Commanders.

Brown saw just 26 snaps during Monday's tilt, marking the second straight game he's seen fewer than 30 snaps. That coincides with the return of star wide receiver Rashee Rice, whose six-game suspension concluded prior to last week's contest versus the Raiders. However, that also coincides with two comfortable wins against the Raiders (31-0) and the Marcus Mariota-led Commanders (28-7), so the passing attack will likely be more relied upon in the coming weeks with the Bills, Broncos and Colts on the schedule.