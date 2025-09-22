Brown finished with four receptions on six targets for 42 yards in Sunday's 22-9 win over the Giants.

Brown's monster usage in Week 1 (16 targets) appears to have been an anomaly after the wideout averaged 5.5 targets in the two games since. The speedy receiver did draw a crucial pass interference flag on a deep shot in the waning moments of the first half that allowed the Chiefs to sneak in a field goal before the break. Xavier Worthy (shoulder) and Rashee Rice (suspension) remained out, with the former having a chance to return against the Ravens next Sunday. Brown will continue filling in as one of Patrick Mahomes' top options until both projected starters have returned to action.