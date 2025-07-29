default-cbs-image
Brown appeared to sustain a right lower leg injury during Tuesday's practice, Nate Taylor of ESPN.com reports.

Per Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com, Brown subsequently headed back to the Chiefs' team facility in the front seat of a cart to be evaluated. Consider the wideout day-to-day until an update on his status is provided.

