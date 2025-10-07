Brown brought in four of eight targets for 48 yards in the Chiefs' 31-28 loss to the Jaguars on Monday night.

Brown tied for second on the Chiefs in targets while checking in third in both receptions and receiving yards. The busy night for the veteran wideout was par for the course thus far this season, as Brown has no fewer than five targets in any of his first five contests. Brown also recorded his first catch of at least 20 yards since Week 1 on Monday night, and he'll continue to profile as a key target for Patrick Mahomes in a Week 6 Sunday night showdown at home against the Lions.