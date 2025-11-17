Brown caught all four of his targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 22-19 loss to the Broncos.

The veteran finished second among Kansas City wideouts in receptions, behind Rashee Rice's six but ahead of Xavier Worthy's three. Brown hasn't seen more than four targets in any of the last five games, posting a 12-172-3 line on 17 targets during that stretch, but he's remained involved in the passing attack since Rice made his season debut. Brown will look to get back into the end zone for the first time since Week 7 in a Week 12 clash with the Colts.