Brown (illness) was a full participant at Thursday's practice, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Brown missed practice Wednesday due to an illness, but his full participation Thursday indicates the wide receiver has recovered and should be available Sunday against the Bills. His role has decreased substantially since Rashee Rice's return from suspension, with Rice, Travis Kelce and Xavier Worthy all earning more attention from Patrick Mahomes than Brown.

