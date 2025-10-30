Chiefs' Hollywood Brown: Full participant Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brown (illness) was a full participant at Thursday's practice, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Brown missed practice Wednesday due to an illness, but his full participation Thursday indicates the wide receiver has recovered and should be available Sunday against the Bills. His role has decreased substantially since Rashee Rice's return from suspension, with Rice, Travis Kelce and Xavier Worthy all earning more attention from Patrick Mahomes than Brown.
More News
-
Chiefs' Hollywood Brown: Misses practice with illness•
-
Chiefs' Hollywood Brown: Comes up empty Monday•
-
Chiefs' Hollywood Brown: Snags early touchdown•
-
Chiefs' Hollywood Brown: Stars with two TDs on SNF•
-
Chiefs' Hollywood Brown: Four catches in MNF loss•
-
Chiefs' Hollywood Brown: Tallies first touchdown of 2025•