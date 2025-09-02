Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Tuesday that Brown (ankle) has been a full practice participant this week and will be available for Friday's season opener versus the Chargers in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports.

Brown didn't play in any of Kansas City's preseason contests after tweaking his right ankle early in training camp, but he's been able to practice for about two weeks and said that he's feeling "really good" heading into Friday's contest, per Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site. With Rashee Rice (suspension) set to miss the first six contests of the season, a healthy Brown could see added involvement in the passing game early on. After requiring shoulder surgery last September, Brown was limited to just two regular-season and three postseason contests with the Chiefs in 2024 and struggled to forge a connection with quarterback Patrick Mahomes, reeling in just 14 of 28 targets for 141 yards and no touchdowns over 159 total snaps.