Brown hauled in all five of his targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Eagles.

Brown saw his target volume fall back down to earth following last week's 16-target, 10-catch outburst. The veteran wideout still led the Chiefs in receptions, with his five targets only being usurped by Travis Kelce's six in an overall lackluster passing performance Sunday. Brown could see his monster target share cut into if Xavier Worthy (shoulder) continues trending towards playing in Week 3. That said, Hollywood should stick in the starting lineup at least until Rashee Rice (suspension) returns in Week 7. Brown remains a plus PPR play when the Chiefs visit the Giants next Sunday.