Brown suffered an ankle injury during Tuesday's practice, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

After appearing to sustain a right lower leg injury during Tuesday's session, Brown headed back to the Chiefs' team facility in the front seat of a cart, with coach Andy Reid clarifying afterward that the wideout is dealing with an ankle issue, per Nate Taylor of ESPN.com. For now, consider Brown day-to-day as the team's Aug. 9 preseason opener against the Cardinals approaches.