Chiefs' Hollywood Brown: Making progress toward return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coach Andy Reid noted Monday that Brown (ankle/foot) is making "great progress" and has resumed running, Nate Taylor of ESPN.com reports.
Per Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com, Reid indicated that Brown is not dealing with a high ankle sprain, but even with the wideout's ankle/foot issue improving, there's still not a timetable for his return to action. Brown thus remains iffy for Friday's preseason contest against the Seahawks.
More News
-
Chiefs' Hollywood Brown: Sitting out preseason opener•
-
Chiefs' Hollywood Brown: Still not practicing•
-
Chiefs' Hollywood Brown: Not back at practice yet•
-
Chiefs' Hollywood Brown: Misses Wednesday's practice•
-
Chiefs' Hollywood Brown: Tweaks ankle Tuesday•
-
Chiefs' Hollywood Brown: Injures ankle Tuesday•