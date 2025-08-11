Coach Andy Reid noted Monday that Brown (ankle/foot) is making "great progress" and has resumed running, Nate Taylor of ESPN.com reports.

Per Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com, Reid indicated that Brown is not dealing with a high ankle sprain, but even with the wideout's ankle/foot issue improving, there's still not a timetable for his return to action. Brown thus remains iffy for Friday's preseason contest against the Seahawks.