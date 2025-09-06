Brown brought in 10 of 16 targets for 99 yards in the Chiefs' 27-21 loss to the Chargers on Friday night.

Brown led the Chiefs in receptions, receiving yards and targets, and Xavier Worthy's exit from the game on the fourth play from scrimmage due to a shoulder injury certainly played a part in the former's boost in opportunity. While Brown's mostly short-area role left him just short of the 100-yard mark despite the significant catch volume, he did record a game-long 49-yard reception. Brown's chemistry with Patrick Mahomes was certainly encouraging after the veteran wideout missed the majority of the 2024 regular season due to a sternoclavicular injury, and his hefty workload could come close to being replicated in a Super Bowl LIX home rematch with the Eagles on Sunday, Sept. 14 if Worthy is sidelined for that game.