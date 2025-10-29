Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Brown (illness) will not practice Wednesday, Matt McMullen of the team's official site reports.

Brown's health will have to be monitored for Week 9, as the veteran wideout will now have two more chances to get back on the practice field ahead of Sunday's road matchup against the Bills. In the two games since Rashee Rice's return to the lineup, Brown played under 40 percent of offensive snaps. He failed to haul in his only target during Monday's win over the Commanders. As a result, even if he's cleared to suit up Week 9, the current state of Brown's involvement on offense will put him off the fantasy radar aside from deeper formats.