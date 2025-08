Brown (ankle) isn't practicing Tuesday, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

Brown hasn't practiced since making an early exit last Tuesday. He's unlikely to play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Cardinals, although coach Andy Reid suggested last week that the wideout's ankle injury isn't too serious. Brown's absence could open up more first-team reps for rookie Jalen Royals, who has made a good impression early in training camp.