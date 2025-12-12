Coach Andy Reid said Friday that he doesn't expect Brown (personal) to suit up Sunday against the Chargers, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports.

Brown has been tending to a personal matter this week that didn't allow him to practice Wednesday before he returned in a limited capacity one day later. Assuming Brown is unavailable for Week 15 action, the Chiefs will lean on Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Tyquan Thornton at wide receiver Sunday.