Brown gathered in one of two targets for 35 yards during Sunday's 20-10 defeat to the Texans.

Brown played his role as a deep threat true to form but was unable to find paydirt in the contest. His 35-yard grab kicked off the Chiefs' lone touchdown drive of the day Sunday in what was a lackluster showing from the offense overall. Brown and company will need to be at their best in the coming weeks to secure a playoff spot, but Brown is still just an ancillary option in the offense, finishing with only a 34 percent offensive snap share in Week 14 despite a game script that should have included a pass-heavy approach.