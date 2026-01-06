Brown gathered in three of six targets for 64 yards during Sunday's 14-12 loss to the Raiders.

With the Chiefs missing out on the playoffs for the first time since 2014, Brown's 2025 campaign officially comes to a close. The 28-year-old wideout posted another middle-of-the-road campaign this season, racking up 49 catches for 587 yards and five touchdowns on 74 targets over 16 games. While he missed one, it's certainly a better sign that the veteran was able to stay healthy for the majority of 2025 after missing all but two games last season, and he'll head to free agency this offseason after only signing a one-year pact with KC prior to this year. Brown doesn't figure to command huge numbers but should have a spot on a roster somewhere again next year.