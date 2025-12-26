Brown brought in one of three targets for seven yards in the Chiefs' 20-13 loss to the Broncos on Thursday night.

Despite the fact both Rashee Rice and Tyquan Thornton were placed on injured reserve earlier in the week due to their respective concussions, Brown had a minimal impact while working with third-string quarterback Chris Oladokun. Irrespective of who's been under center, Brown has struggled with his production down the stretch, as Thursday marked his fifth straight game with less than 40 receiving yards.