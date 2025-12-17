Chiefs' Hollywood Brown: Practices fully Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brown (personal) practiced fully Wednesday.
Brown was unavailable for Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Chargers as he tended to a personal matter. The wideout's full participation in Wednesday's practice has him trending toward returning to the lineup this weekend against the Titans. If that's the case, Brown would bolster a Kansas City WR corps that could be without Rashee Rice and/or Tyquan Thornton (who are both in the NFL's concussion protocol) in QB Gardner Minshew's first start of the season.
