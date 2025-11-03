Brown had two receptions on four targets for 73 yards in Sunday's 28-21 loss to Buffalo.

Brown resurfaced after being held without a catch in last week's rout of the Raiders. The Chiefs were playing from behind for most of this contest, which helps explain the deep threat's increased involvement Sunday. Brown's four targets checked in at fourth among Kansas City receiving options, a trend that should continue moving forward now that the team's receiving corps is back to full strength. Brown's reduced role should keep him in deep-league territory for fantasy purposes against the Broncos in Week 10.