Brown caught both of his targets for 20 yards and a touchdown in a 31-28 loss at Dallas on Thursday.

Brown has four or fewer targets in seven straight games, after getting five or more in each of Kansas City's first five contests. He's been efficient with his limited chances, but his snap shares have landed between 33 and 44 percent each week since Rashee Rice returned from suspension. Brown figures to continue in his part-time role Week 14 against Houston.