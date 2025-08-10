Brown (ankle) isn't playing in Saturday's preseason contest against the Cardinals, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports.

Brown's absence from the game was expected, as he's dealing with an ankle injury that has kept him out of practice since July 29. Rashee Rice is also being held out of action Saturday as he deals with a minor groin injury. It's not yet clear if either wideout will play in next Friday's preseason clash against Seattle.