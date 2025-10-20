Brown recorded two catches on four targets for 14 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-0 win over the Raiders.

Brown made an early impact in the game, hauling in an eight-yard touchdown to put the Chiefs up 14-0. He was a non-factor after that, mixing in for similar target volume with all of the Chiefs' pass catchers except Rashee Rice. Brown could pop up for decent performances throughout the rest of the season, but the return of Rice will make it difficult for Brown to retain the consistent involvement in the offense he enjoyed in the early part of the campaign.