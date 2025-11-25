Brown reeled in his only target for 10 yards during Sunday's 23-20 overtime victory against the Colts.

Brown hasn't reached pay dirt in any of the last four contests, and he doesn't sport enough target volume to warrant a look in the vast majority of fantasy formats. As long as Rashee Rice, Travis Kelce and Xavier Worthy remain available, they will continue to claim the vast majority of looks in the passing game, while Brown will aim to produce on limited looks.