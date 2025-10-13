Brown brought in all four of his targets for 45 yards and a pair of touchdowns in Sunday's 30-17 win over the Lions.

Brown delivered a standout performance under the bright lights of Sunday Night Football when he lifted his team with two trips to the end zone in the second half. The 28-year-old has done an admirable job starting for a thin Chiefs' receiving corps, producing a 30-302-3 line through six weeks of action. The impending doom Brown's managers are currently feeling is the looming return of Kansas City's top WR Rashee Rice. The suspended wideout will return for next Sunday's tilt against the Raiders, potentially eating into his replacement's production in the process. Brown should remain rostered until the dust settles from Rice's return, but expectations should be kept in check for Week 7.