Chiefs' Hollywood Brown: Still not practicing
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brown (ankle) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Given that Brown hasn't practiced since making an early exit from last Tuesday's session, it seems safe to assume that he'll sit out Saturday's preseason opener against the Cardinals. The same applies to fellow WR Rashee Rice, who has missed the Chiefs' last two practices due to a groin injury.
