Brown recorded three receptions on five targets for 38 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 37-20 win over the Ravens.

Brown maintained a key role in the Kansas City offense even with the return of Xavier Worthy, as he was one of four pass catchers with at least five targets. He made an 18-yard grab early in the second quarter to set up a field goal, and he capped the Chiefs' scoring with a 15-yard touchdown catch early in the fourth quarter. Since an explosive Week 1 performance, Brown has not reached 50 receiving yards in a game, though he has consistently earned at least five targets.