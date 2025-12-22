Brown caught all three of his targets for 22 yards in the Chiefs' 26-9 loss to the Titans on Sunday.

With Rashee Rice (concussion) and Tyquan Thornton (concussion) inactive against Tennessee, Brown operated as the Chiefs' clear WR2 alongside Xavier Worthy. Unfortunately for Brown, Patrick Mahomes (knee) is out for the remainder of the season, and backup Gardner Minshew suffered a potentially significant knee injury of his own against Tennessee, leaving Chris Oladokun as Kansas City's quarterback by default. It's a lost season for Kansas City, and Brown won't be a recommended fantasy target Thursday against the Broncos.