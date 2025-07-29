Chiefs' Hollywood Brown: Tweaks ankle Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coach Andy Reid noted after Tuesday's practice that he believes Brown will be fine after suffering an ankle injury during the session, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
That said, Rapoport added that Brown figures to undergo testing to confirm the notion that his ankle issue isn't anything major, but for now we'll continue to view the wideout as day-to-day. The same applies to fellow WR Xavier Worthy, who banged his head prior to exiting Tuesday's practice.
