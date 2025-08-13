Chiefs' Hollywood Brown: Won't play Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brown (ankle/foot) won't play in Friday's preseason contest against the Seahawks, Nate Taylor of ESPN.com reports.
Brown remained sidelined during Wednesday's practice, per Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site and the wideout is now slated to sit out his second straight exhibition contest Friday. Brown's last chance to see preseason snaps will arrive Aug. 22 against the Bears.
