Brown (personal) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Brown, who is tending to a personal matter, didn't practice Wednesday, was limited Thursday and then was listed as a non-participant Friday before being deemed out for Sunday's game. The wideout's next opportunity to return to the lineup will occur Dec. 21 against the Titans. In his absence this weekend, Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy figure to lead the Chiefs' Week 15 WR corps, with JuJu Smith-Schuster and Tyquan Thornton candidates to see added snaps versus Los Angeles.