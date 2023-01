Kansas City elevated Smith-Marsette to its active roster from the practice squad Friday for Saturday's matchup against Las Vegas, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.

With Skyy Moore (hand) out and Mecole Hardman (pelvis) questionable, Smith-Marsette has been added to the active roster as insurance. In his lone appearance with Kansas City (Week 14), Smith-Marsette played three offensive snaps but didn't see any targets.