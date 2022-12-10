Smith-Marsette has elevated to the Chiefs' active roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Broncos.

With Kadarius Toney (hamstring) sidelined, Smith-Marsette has been called up to help provide depth at wide receiver as the team's fifith healthy option. He has been on the Chiefs' practice squad since Oct. 21 after getting waived by the Bears. He recorded just one reception for 15 yards across six weeks in Chicago.