Kansas City signed Smith-Marsette to a reserve/future contract Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Smith-Marsette suited up for two regular-season games with the Chiefs this season in addition to spending time on the team's practice squad. He wasn't targeted in those contests, playing just 12 offensive snaps and one snap on special teams. The 2021 fifth-round pick will get a chance to continue his development this offseason.
