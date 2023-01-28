Smith-Marsette was elevated to the active roster Saturday.
Smith-Marsette will make his third appearance on the Chiefs' active roster, but he's yet to garner a target across 12 offensive snaps. Expect a similar course of action with Mecole Hardman (pelvis) trending towards playing Sunday.
