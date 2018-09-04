Chiefs' Ike Boettger: Claimed by Chiefs
Boettger was claimed by the Chiefs on Monday, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.
An undrafted rookie out of Iowa, Boettger spent the preseason with the Bills before being cut this past weekend. At 6-6, 313 pounds, Boettger offers good size for a guard but figures to only see special teams action for now.
