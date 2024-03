Smith is in line to sign a one-year deal with the Chiefs, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Smith was limited to 18 catches (on 26 targets) for 115 yards and a TD in 12 regular-season games with the Bengals in 2023, but the 2019 second-rounder does have some bounce-back potential as a pass-catcher for the Chiefs. That said, as long as top tight end Travis Kelce is healthy, Smith doesn't have a path to steady volume with Kansas City.