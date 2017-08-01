Chiefs' Isaiah Battle: Carted off Sunday, practiced Monday
Battle (hamstring) is healthy and practicing with the Chiefs again, Terez A. Paylor of the Kansas City Star reports.
The quick recovery is exactly what Battle needed in order to have a chance at the 53-man roster. Battle will be a depth option for the Chiefs' offensive front if he does make the roster.
